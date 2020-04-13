University Residences housing contract for 2020-2021 lists a University-declared emergency as an exception to the obligation to provide housing to students, according to an email recently sent to students in UR.
The contract states "the University agrees to provide housing and a meal plan to the Student for the 2020-2021 Academic Year beginning at 8:00 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020, and ending with the last day on which final examinations are held for the academic year, with the exception of the Thanksgiving vacation, Winter Break between semesters, spring vacation, any other stated University vacation, or in the event an emergency is declared by the University."
Room assignment based on the student's preference is not guaranteed, according to the contract, which also includes a statement allowing individuals to be moved rooms in a national emergency.
"In the event of a national or regional emergency, University Residences reserves the right to reassign a student and to increase the occupancy of rooms," the email reads.
On Friday, a senior in engineering filed a federal lawsuit against the University alleging that he and others paid fees relating to housing, meal plans and academics without appropriate refunding from Purdue after classes went online.