Purdue Student Government issued a statement Friday afternoon condemning the mass shooting that killed eight people at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis Thursday night.
After describing last night's shooting, the statement mentioned other recent tragedies in national news: The killings of 13 year-old Adam Toledo by a Chicago police officer on March 29 and of 20 year-old Daunte Wright by Minneapolis police on April 11. Wright was killed just miles away from where the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer who killed George Floyd last May.
"While these events might have different motivations behind them, they were all caused by the unnecessary use of gun violence that took the lives of innocent people," the email said.
"Purdue Student Government (PSG) stands with the communities of Indianapolis, Chicago, Minneapolis and families that have been impacted by gun violence," the statement said. "Their deaths will never be justifiable."
PSG said it stands with the students of the University of Minnesota who have peacefully protested in the Minneapolis area in recent days.
"The circumstances of the last year have been emotionally draining for so many," the statement reads. "We are barely given time to process the loss of one life before our focus is deterred by the news of another shooting."
The statement cited that on this day in 1963, Martin Luther King Jr. wrote his Letter from Birmingham Jail, which said “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny.
"Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.”
The statement also references the march happening on campus Friday afternoon to protest violence against the Asian American and Pacific Islander community.
"In times like these, we must remember that the oppression of one is linked to the oppression of us all and we must work together to love one another and eradicate the hate and violence that continues to plague our society," the statement said.
PSG also encouraged students to seek out various resources within the University community like Purdue’s Counseling and Psychological Services, which is open and available to see students as well as the providers listed here on both a local and national level.
"Our country has a long way to go to put meaning behind the word 'enough' with regards to gun violence," the statement said. "In the United States, gun violence is both a public health and human rights crisis with extraordinary human and economic costs. We hope that justice is served for the families that are grieving during this time."