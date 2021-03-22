The University Senate approved a symbolic document supporting child care for faculty, staff and graduate students, and discussed other future legislature during the meeting on Monday.
University Senate Chair Deborah Nichols first addressed the senate by condemning the shooting of several people, many of them Asian American women, in Georgia last week.
Nichols echoed a statement made by the National Women’s Studies Association, which classified the attack as a hate crime.
Purdue President Mitch Daniels’ report
Purdue President Mitch Daniels discussed the recent COVID-19 vaccine survey sent to all University faculty, staff and students, and the University’s pending decision on whether to require the vaccine for future semesters.
Eighty percent of faculty, staff and students surveyed have already received the vaccine or are planning on receiving the vaccine when they are eligible. Ten percent are still undecided on whether or not to get the vaccine, out of the more than 26,700 people surveyed.
Of these numbers, 15.7% of faculty and staff members surveyed are not planning on receiving the vaccine. About 9% of students surveyed also are not planning on receiving the vaccine.
Daniels urged all students to receive the vaccine, saying that everyone should have access to the vaccine well before the upcoming fall semester.
Purdue has not yet decided on a vaccine mandate.
“This would not be proper until these vaccines are formally approved by the FDA,” Daniels said.
Purdue is still looking for different incentives to encourage Boilermakers to receive the vaccine. Daniels surveyed the senate and asked for their input as to what kind of incentives may be appropriate moving forward. These incentives could be in the form of admission or non-admission to certain events.
Madelina Nuñez, Purdue Graduate Student Government President, proposed a vaccine excusal notice which would allow students or employees to take a short break from work after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
Daniels said that the proposal was a good idea to take into consideration, and said that for many ill side-effects of the vaccine last just a day, which would make such an excusal notice incentive simpler.
Child care
The University Senate passed a symbolic motion to ask that adequate child-care facilities be made available on campus for Purdue employees.
Purdue's cost of child care currently uses a "sliding scale" for payment, which means those who make less do not have to pay as much as those who earn more. The document states that the lowest-income bracket for child care, though, is $75,000 or less, and those in that bracket must pay roughly $10,000 to $14,000 per year for care depending on the age of their child.
The legislature cites the minimum annual salary for graduate students, which is $18,538, and the minimum annual salary for the lowest-paid staff member, which is $20,800.
The sliding scale fees must be adjusted to reflect the full range of salaries earned by staff and graduate students, the document states.
Professor Alice Pawley said she was in support of the legislature, and she felt it was important to signify support for child care to the University administration in a formal manner, like this.
For more background information on the child-care disparities at Purdue, see previous Exponent reporting.
Appointment of new senate chair
The University Senate voted to appoint a new vice chairperson.
Professor David Sanders, who was nominated by the nominating committee, opposed professor Colleen Brady, who self-nominated for the position.
Brady won with 75 to 25 votes. She said she hopes to improve and increase communication between the University Senate and the University administration. This was Brady’s first term serving in the University Senate.
To be voted on in April
The University Senate will vote in April on a proposal that menstruation products, such as tampons and sanitary pads, and disposal bins be placed in all University restrooms, not just women and gender-neutral restrooms.
This legislation says that since menstruation products are already provided at no cost in women's and gender-neutral restrooms on campus, they should be provided in all bathrooms to provide fair and consistent treatment for all students and employees at Purdue.
"Some men require menstruation products," the proposal states.
Support was given for the legislature during the Monday senate meeting by professor Alexander Francis.
The Student Affairs Committee and the Equity and Diversity Committee proposed that the "test flexible" approach for undergraduate admissions be continued into Fall 2022.
The "test flexible" idea was created due to the restrictions on standardized testing — such as the ACT and SAT — because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The senate will request that the Office of Admissions continue this criteria flexibility and that different colleges within the University create "detailed individualized criteria for applicant admissions."
The proposal for implementing a January course term starting in 2022-23 academic year will also be voted on during the senate’s April meeting.
Provost Jay Akridge said that a new FAQ section was added on the Office of the Provost website to address more specific questions students and faculty may have on the impact of J-term implementation.
A proposed document to call upon the U.S. Congress to allocate increased emergency funds than were originally allocated in the CARES Act to "protect public higher education" was discussed during the meeting Monday.
"The American Council on Education reports that a minimum of $50 billion is needed to keep public higher education from collapsing," senate legislature states.
So far, the CARES Act has allocated $14 billion to higher education, per the document.