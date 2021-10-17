After a month’s long celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month, the Purdue Latino Cultural Center and the LGBTQ Center teamed up with Purdue Convocations for a special screening of the documentary “Frida: Viva la Vida.”
National Hispanic Heritage Month is annually celebrated from September 15 to October 15 and is meant to be a time to amplify and celebrate the historical and continuous contributions of Latinx communities.
The event was held right after the first annual LCC National Hispanic Heritage Month Gala, which featured Frida Kahlo’s “Paris, France Letter to Nikolas Muray, New York, N.Y.,” a letter signed and sealed with a kiss by the artist.
“This year, the LCC thought it would be wonderful to close the month-long programming with a celebration and to focus on joy given the difficulties we experienced when we couldn’t be in community given the pandemic,” Carina Olaru, director of the Latino Cultural Center, said.
The documentary “Frida: Viva la Vida,” originally released in 2019, delves into the acclaimed artist’s life as well as her incredible impact on artistic freedom and feminism. The screening, held at Fowler Hall last Thursday, marked the first in-person CONVOS event of the 2021-2022 season.
CONVOS described the filme as “a museum exhibit on-screen,” which, like Frida Kahlo herself, thrives off duality. It is not a mere retelling of Kahlo’s life story, but an immersive depiction of the tragic events and the people who inspired much of her works.
“We were happy that the screening of ‘Viva la Vida’ coincided with the closing of NHHM since despite the physical pain and heartbreak that Frida Kahlo experienced, she was able to create beautiful art that resonates with us even today,” Olaru said.
Excited event goers sporting flower crowns in honor of the late artist filled the hall, exemplifying the persistent impact co-sponsors reference.
During the hour and a half feature, attendees were able to witness never before seen letters, never-heard stories and confessions and items depicted in Kahlo’s masterpieces. The event, which was open to the general public, allowed for new and established fans of the artist to bask in this refreshing account of her life and work.
”I hope that viewers of the documentary are able to learn more about this iconic Mexican painter,” Olaru said, “and that it piques their interest about Mexican and Latin American culture.”