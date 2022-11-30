A resolution in support of a new cultural center for Southwest Asian and North African students passed the Purdue Graduate Student Government Wednesday evening.
Mariam Alyakoob, an author of the bill, was asked for proof of a population that would use the center.
“The reason people deserve a cultural center is because they need that resource,” Alyakoob said. “They deserve that resource. We experienced racism and we experienced bigotry and we don't have any cultural center.”
The senate argued on how exactly to define the people who would be a part of this center. Alyakoob said she didn't expect there to be much argument over the bill.
Senators asked Alyakoob about which cultures and races would actually be represented by the center.
“When there was discussion about race and stuff, I think this center is meant (to represent) cultures. (This is a) region that comes together with a similar culture and values.” Alyakoob said.
Alyakoob said Johnny Hazboun, the other presenter of the bill, looks white, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t need a resource like the center.
“He still has experiences with prejudice because he is from this region, this region that is looked down upon as if we are terrorists, as if we are people who have bad intentions, as if we are barbaric,” Alyakoob said.
Utkuhan Genc, who is from Turkey, said he wanted to change the definition from Middle Eastern and North Africa to Southwest Asian and North African.
“I wanted to make sure to clarify how we define it,” he said. “I feel like it is very important and I feel like that is a personal experience but I also want to make sure it was politically correct. I want it to be as inclusive as possible.”
At the end of the meeting, Josiah Davidson, the Senate Chair, apologized for some tension that occurred during discussion time.
The bill passed with a majority vote, with some Senators voting in dissent.
When asked whether she thought the cultural center would be built, Alykoob said, “Inshallah,” which means “God willing” in Arabic.
Carbon Neutral Purdue
A resolution on creating a carbon-neutral Purdue by 2030 passed unanimously.
The resolution would implement planting native plants, using more solar panels and creating a wind farm on available Purdue real estate.
Purdue does have a plan for carbon neutrality, but it hasn’t committed to it yet, bill co-sponsor Michael Dunham said.
Support Center for Advocacy, Response and Education (CARE)
The Senate also passed a bill to raise awareness about programs for people who have gone through sexual assault and domestic violence which are available to graduate students.
“We want to make sure graduate students are informed and aware about issues around sexual violence and domestic violence,” said Ailin Fei, the chief of staff on PGSG’s Executive Board.
PGSG would include information about CARE in the student handbook that they would then pass out at graduate student orientation.
“Out of the 70 workshops that were organized last year, only one of them was catered towards graduate students,” said Rachel Zhang, author of the resolution.
According to Zhang, 41% of graduate students are international and many have families, which can lead to more stress.