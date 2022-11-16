On the last warm day for the rest of the year, Eren Suer, an international student from Turkey, sunbathed outside the Wilmeth Active Learning Center.
Suer, a junior in the College of Engineering, said winters here are much colder than he’s used to, even though he spent a couple winters in Switzerland before coming to Indiana. He said he had to get winter gear his freshman year to better protect his face from the wind.
Snow came on Saturday for the first time this season and replaced the warm sun. Sophomore Katy Doninger, who is from Indianapolis, spent her day in the Purdue Memorial Union, trying to avoid the icy wind.
“The wind is so bad,” Doninger said, “I did not expect it to be so bad.”
The wind isn’t the only thing Purdue students unfamiliar to the season have to deal with.
Doninger, who lives in Hilltop Apartments, said the hill gets covered in ice during the winter.
“I’m going to roll down that hill. I might start looking for a sled,“ she said, smiling.
Doninger said layering up to stay warm in the colder months is difficult when halls are sometimes kept at warmer temperatures.
“Especially in Beering,” she said, “it’s like 80 degrees.”
Emma Scholl, a sophomore in the College of Liberal Arts, said she was surprised by the large amount of clothes left on the floor when she attended her classes. She said there’s no other place for students to set their layers down in a classroom.
Scholl, who’s from Indiana, said out-of-state students should invest in a good winter coat when the winter weather begins.
Sarah Palagy and Sarahy Dueñas, both seniors in the Polytechnic Institute and Indiana natives, said that even though they aren’t that far from home, it is still a little colder than they were expecting.
“I think there’s a little bit of the lake effect,” Palagy said. The lake effect is when cold air combines with high moisture from a lake — such as air moving south from Canada over the Great Lakes — leading to high precipitation, usually as snow.
Dueñas said that investing in a good pair of snow boots is key to getting through the cold winters.
“Look at the ground,” Dueñas said. “Make sure to have good shoes that can walk easier in the snow and ice.”
Palagy said it isn’t all bad; she can still find things about the winter weather to bring joy, like sledding on Slayter Hill when the snow piles up.
Palagy isn’t the only student who is able to find the silver lining in the white season.
Xander Tipton, a sophomore in the Polytechnic Institute, said he thinks winter is “overhated.”
Tipton said he is a fan of sledding on Slayter Hill and recommends students invest in a sled for those snowy nights. In addition to his love for the thrill of barreling down the hill, he spends his time relaxing in his warm dorm and drinking a lot of tea, usually with sugar.
Doninger is also a rather big fan of doing inside activities during the colder winter months. She and her roommate make hot cocoa for each other, watch holiday movies and paint together.
Coldness can be subjective though, Scholl said.
“You can never be cold if your outfit is fire,” she said. Doniger, who was sitting with Scholl, gave her a high-five and agreed immediately.