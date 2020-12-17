For the first time in 87 years, Purdue Musical Organizations will present a virtual Purdue Christmas Show.
The show will be shared online via the PMO website and social media channels on Saturday and through Jan. 1, according to a Purdue news release. No tickets or pre-registration are required to view the free performance.
More than 300 student performers – the Purdue Varsity Glee Club, Purduettes, Purdue Bells, University Choir, Heart & Soul and PMO Express – will be featured in the show, titled “A Different Kind of Christmas.”
Protective shields, face masks and social distancing allowed the students and staff to rehearse outdoors underneath tents at Ralph and Bettye Bailey Hall, home of Purdue Musical Organizations. The audio and video elements for the 15 musical numbers were rehearsed and recorded separately throughout the fall semester.
“The PMO students and staff worked tirelessly to create an alternate virtual performance so that our viewers can still enjoy this beloved holiday tradition,” Bill Griffel, the Albert P. Stewart Director of Purdue Musical Organizations and Jack Calhoun Director of the Purdue Varsity Glee Club, said in the release. “This year’s show will be quite a departure from our usual Broadway-style performance, but one that we hope you enjoy all the same.”
Donations paid for the performance, Griffel said.
To view the virtual Christmas Show performance, visit www.purdue.edu/pmo.