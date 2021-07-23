2/16/13 Fred Wilt Boilermaker Invitational, Ivana Vukomanovic

Junior Ivana Vukomanovic clears the bar during her high jump attempt at the Purdue Track and Field Invitational on Saturday in Lambert Field House.  

 Nick Belancin | Staff Photographer

Purdue's men's and women's track and field teams each earned All-Academic honors while 14 individual athletes were named to the All-Academic team, per an announcement Thursday by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

The total amount of awards won is the most by a Purdue sports program since the 2003-04 year. This is the women's team's ninth consecutive year winning the team award, and the third year in a row for the men.

Eligibility for the individual awards includes both academic and athletic criteria. A student-athlete must have at least a 3.25 cumulative GPA and have attended their school for at least two semesters.

The athletic criteria required a student athlete to have either finished their 2021 indoor season ranked in the top-96 in any championship individual event or in the top-48 of a championship relay event. Or, if they were outdoor-event participants, they needed to participate in the 2021 NCAA Division 1 Championships or finish the season ranked in the top-48 of in the decathlon or the heptathlon.

The women's team finished with a 3.42 cumulative gpa, while the men finished with a gpa of 3.17.