Fowler Hall echoed with laughter on Thursday as the “fathers of the internet” kicked off the semester’s Presidential Lecture series with friendly banter.
Vinton Cerf and Robert Kahn, the duo whose work during the 1970’s led to the creation of the internet, joined Purdue President Mung Chiang to discuss their contributions.
Cerf and Kahn said they co-authored a paper titled "A Protocol for Packet Network Intercommunication” in 1974. This paper introduced the concept of the transmission control protocol, which the duo said became a fundamental building block of the internet.
Cerf said they were at the Hyatt Hotel in Palo Alto writing up the paper in 1973 when he “stared at the paper for a while and couldn’t figure out which thing to start with.
“Rob grabs the pencil and when he starts writing and after about a page or two, I go ‘Oh okay, now I get it.”
“It was actually about seven or eight pages,” Khan interrupted.
The event coincided with the 60th anniversary of the nation’s first computer science program at Purdue, Chiang said.
Cerf said despite Purdue’s reputation as a STEM-focused university, Purdue students should not find themselves “pigeonholed into a discipline,” but rather embrace knowledge from a variety of different fields.
“This interdisciplinary element is really important, because that's sometimes where real insight comes from,” he said. “People coming from a particular problem from a different perspective, can sometimes uncover it because otherwise, it might not have been thought of at all.”
Kahn said he was “stubborn enough” to stick with his research.
“My advice to the students today is trust your instincts,” he said. “People don't become well known and get a lot of approval comments because they did something that was an incremental improvement into something that's valuable. That's so exciting and society evolves.”
He said the research community should figure out how to be “transformative.”
The duo has won multiple awards for their work, including the Turing Award, the Japan Prize, the Queen Elizabeth Prize in Engineering, the National Medal of Technology, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Winning so many awards, the men said they found themselves in many unexpected meetings with notable figures like Queen Elizabeth II and the Emperor of Japan.
“(The emperor of Japan) was interested in unusual species of fish,” Cerf said. “And so the entire dinner that I got was all about the unknown species of fish.”
Kahn mentioned that he presented a photo of Queen Elizabeth when she first learned about the internet through ARPANET, one of the earlier computer networks.
“I don't know what she remembered or not, but all she said was ‘very good.”