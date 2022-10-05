Updated at 11:30 a.m.
Purdue police have identified the suspect in a homicide of a fellow student in a residence hall overnight as 22-year-old junior in cybersecurity Ji Min Sha from Korea.
Chief Lesley Wiete told reporters Wednesday morning near McCutcheon Residence Hall that investigators are not certain of a motive but "I believe this was unprovoked and senseless."
She said Sha is is facing a preliminary charge of murder.
The victim is 20-year-old senior science major Varun Manish Chheda, of Indianapolis, Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty confirmed.
Chheda was just 10 days away from his 21st birthday, the Indianapolis Star reported. He graduated from Park Tudor High School in 2020 and was a semifinalist in the National Merit Scholarship Program the year he graduated. He was also a candidate in the 2020 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.
"The entire Park Tudor community is incredibly saddened by the tragic loss," Interim Head of Park Tudor School Dennis Bisgaard said in a statement. "Our prayers are with the family at this difficult time."
Wiete said no one else was in the room at the time of the killing.
A statement from a Purdue spokesman released at 6 a.m. today said the suspect is in custody after a 12:44 a.m. 911 call. The suspect, the victim's roommate, made the call.
He hasn't been booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail yet, but PUPD Capt. Song Kang said he is likely to be booked sometime this morning.
A first-floor McCutcheon resident said the incident happened on his floor, which was blocked off with a blue tape earlier this morning.
Wiete said eight students were been removed from the floor near the crime scene while officers investigated, but the floor is no longer closed off.
Purdue President Mitch Daniels released this statement:
"I write to let you know that early this morning, one of our students was killed in his residence hall room. The suspect, the victim’s roommate, called police to report the incident and is in custody.
"This is as tragic an event as we can imagine happening on our campus and our hearts and thoughts go out to all of those affected by this terrible event.
"We do not have all the details yet. Our Purdue University Police Department is conducting a thorough investigation of this incident so that we all may learn more about what transpired.
"As is always the case, staff from our Office of the Dean of Students, our Residence Halls, and clinicians at Purdue’s Counseling and Psychological Services are providing support and are available to anyone who needs or wants their care.
"As Purdue's president, but even more so as a parent myself, I assure you that the safety and security of our students is the single highest priority on our campus. Purdue is an extraordinarily safe place on any given day, and compared with cities of Purdue’s population (approximately 60,000 in all), we experience a tiny fraction of violent and property crime that occurs elsewhere.
"Such statistics are of no consolation on a day like this. A death on our campus and among our Purdue family affects each of us deeply.
"I am ever grateful to all of you who continually take the time to care for each other and know you will do so in the days ahead."
Freshmen Ian Conley and Josh Cataldo said everything in McCutcheon looks normal and that the door to get into the first floor hall isn't marked off. Both said they feel better knowing the suspect is in custody, but they're still shaken.
"It's nice to know he's in custody," said Cataldo, a Polytechnic Institute student. "But I want to know his motives."
Conley said both he and Cataldo live on the seventh floor.
"It's not too close, but it's still crazy," the First-Year Engineering student said. "I've been getting texts like, 'Are you OK?' but it still hasn't resonated."
McCutcheon resident Lev Working said he lives on the first floor, down the hall from where the incident happened.
"It probably registered in my head two minutes ago," the Polytechnic Institute student said on the way to his 8:30 a.m. class. "I have no clue how I'll feel (coming back) later. I'm rattled now.
"Murder is something you hear about, but not something that happens near you on a Tuesday."