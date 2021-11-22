Purdue assistant professor John Froiland was charged Thursday with domestic battery and other charges for allegedly beating his wife and locking his son in a dog cage on Nov. 11.
Froiland reportedly told his son "to die" and stated he was going to place chicken wire around the crate so his son could not get out, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Thursday. Froiland, who is 6-foot-3, broke a wooden leg off a chair and hit his wife repeatedly in the arms, the affidavit states. The wife reportedly said she had bruising and swelling from being hit.
Froiland then took his wife's phone, purse and keys to prevent her from leaving. He also confiscated the phone of his daughter, who was present during the incident. The wife later escaped to her other son's Purdue residence and called the police.
Froiland was charged with domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old, battery on a person less than 14 years old, two charges of confinement, intimidation and interference with the reporting of a crime. Froiland was booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail on Friday, where he is held without bond, according to jail records.
The arrest record was sealed Thursday, according to online court records. It's unclear when the records were unsealed, but they are now publicly available.
Froiland's initial hearing is set for Jan. 7 in Tippecanoe Circuit Court.
Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty said Froiland's employment status hasn't changed; he is still on paid administrative leave.