The Purdue Varsity Glee Club joined hands with Morehouse College, an Atlanta-based historically black college, for "An Evening of Song," one of the programs falling under Purdue's Division of Diversity and Inclusion's theme of Democracy, Civility and Freedom of Expression on Tuesday night.
"I knew that I wanted Purdue Glee Club to get together with a more healthy and experienced club, which also happens to be my alma mater, for what I thought would be a magnificent evening, knowing Purdue has stellar history and is always open to exciting opportunities such as this one," said John Gates, vice provost for diversity and inclusion at Purdue.
Hundreds of people lined up outside Stewart Center for the event.
Morehouse Glee Club president Marvin Allen, vice president Kenneth Moales and public relations manager M. Washington respectively arrived the morning of the event.
Having never been to Purdue, the trio expressed their gratitude at the warm welcome by the entire Purdue community upon arrival, as well as their anticipation to deliver what was a result of weeks of practice.
Purdue and Morehouse performed a piece called "The Seven Last Words of the Unarmed" which David Morrow, professor and director of Morehouse Glee club, said includes the last words of seven African American men who were unjustly killed.
"The whole piece elevates their words to a more human level and makes everyone more aware that these things did in fact happen to them," Morrow said, "but of course, in a very wonderful and eloquently elegant way."