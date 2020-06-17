University Residences has released more information regarding the fall semester in an email sent to students Tuesday evening.
Housing
The email states that at any time, any resident may be required to move residences if the University deems the "resident’s continued presence in the housing community poses a health or safety risk for community members."
Failure to comply with these requests is said to be a violation of the Housing Guidelines and may subject a student to emergency removal.
The email adds that students who have signed a housing contract can expect information on their room assignments "on or around July 23" via their Purdue email.
The same email will include a link for every student to sign up for a move-in time slot. Each slot will be two hours, according to the email, and each student will be permitted two guests to help them in. Everyone will be required to "have their own face covering."
This new "contact-less" process will happen between Aug. 19-23.
For those who decide they no longer need housing for the 2020-21 school year, the contract should be canceled "on or before June 30" to avoid penalty.
Dining
Meals at all facilities will be "carry-out only," starting at the beginning of the semester, the email reads. Purdue's senior leadership will then start to phase in seating capacity when it is determined it is safe to do so.
The email adds that tents will be set up around dining courts for students to eat under. "De-densified public spaces" will also be provided for eating, and more On-The-Go and retail locations that accept Dining Dollars will also be added to campus.
All meal plans have been altered, though rates are staying the same. Students can increase or decrease their meal plan starting July 16, according to the email.
Here are the changes:
|2019-20 Meal Plans
|Unlimited Plan 500
|Unlimited Plan 250
|13-Track Plan
|8-Track Plan
|Meals per week
|20
|20
|13
|8
|Dining Dollars per year
|$500
|$250
|$450
|$0
|2020-21 Meal Plans
|Unlimited Plan 500
|Unlimited Plan 250
|13-Track Plan
|8-Track Plan
|Meals per week
|21
|21
|15
|10
|Dining Dollars per year
|$500
|$250
|$450
|$100
Some of the new dining locations will include a Panera Bread, Qdoba, Chick-fil-A and Jersey Mike's, per the email.