After Eric Barker was announced as the acting associate provost for graduate programs Friday, the university said in the same news release the provost had undertaken a “thoughtful study of Purdue’s graduate student programs.”
This comes after the Exponent reported last month that the University Senate sent a letter to Provost Patrick Wolfe last month asking for more transparency regarding a possible “restructuring” of Purdue’s graduate school.
“As Dean Barker was named on Friday and has only been in the position a few days, there’s nothing to share yet,” Purdue spokesman Tim Doty said in an email this week.
Barker, the dean of the college of pharmacy, is “succeeding” Linda Mason, the dean of the graduate school. His position was announced after a trustees meeting Friday, but the position was apparently not discussed during the meeting.
“If Barker really did a ‘thoughtful study of Purdue’s graduate student programs’ then where is this report located? when can we read it?” American Association of Purdue Professors Purdue chair Stephanie Masta said in a tweet, “and why were key faculty and staff in the grad school unaware of this report?”
She added the decisions made by the university aren’t inherently problematic, but the “complete lack of transparency” is.
“Students, faculty and staff deserve better,” she wrote.
No details have been announced on the potential graduate school restructuring. But Doty said in an email last month that more details will come later in the summer.
The Exponent reported last month that three professors who lead Purdue’s University Senate have sent a letter to Provost Patrick Wolfe about a proposed “reorganization” of the graduate school, urging the provost to freeze any such plans to allow “frank and transparent” discussions with the senate.
This came after rumors surrounding the future of the Graduate School. While no officials have confirmed or denied any specifics with a possible reorganization, the letter says Wolfe met with deans from the Graduate Education for Advancement Committee about the potential move.
The rumored plan would see many of the graduate school’s functions reorganized to Purdue's existing colleges. While colleges already determine things such as funding for graduate programs, certain graduate courses, degree programs and graduate enrollment would have to be reassigned.
Signed by University Senate Chair Colleen Brady, Vice Chair Brian Leung and Vice Chair-Elect Susan South, the letter listed potential issues that could arise from a graduate school reorganization.
Degree programs currently offered by the graduate school, in which hundreds of students are enrolled, according to the letter, would need to be redeveloped. Masta said this could overwhelm certain colleges and departments.
“The challenge would be, Who teaches those courses?” Masta asked. “Because all faculty are contracted to teach a certain number of classes. (They can’t) teach more than their contracts without going into what we call overload.”
Overload work is unpaid, according to university guidelines.
“We don’t know who will teach these courses and which college gets them,” Masta said.
The letter listed three areas of consideration:
1) “Academic homes for degree programs that are currently offered through the graduate school (several students enrolled). If these programs will be sunset, teach-out programs for enrolled/admitted students must be developed.”
2) “Academic home for courses taught with GRAD prefix. Of a specific concern, GRAD 612, Responsible Conduct of Research, which is required by both NSF and NIH for any graduate students working on projects funded through them.”
3) “Minimizing impact on current successful graduate programs. The 2023 rankings of the US World News Report had 32 Purdue Graduate programs in the top 20 nationally, including 22 in the top 10, and two graduate programs ranked No. 1 nationally.”
Courses such as GRAD 612 in particular provide students with millions of dollars in grants.
"That course would have to be somewhere. That course couldn't just go away," Brady said. "Because it would cost us tens and tens of millions of dollars in research."
“The University Senate must play a role in plans to reorganize the Graduate School,” the letter said. “Senate leadership requests that a pause be put on reorganization of the Graduate School to allow frank and transparent discussion among faculty, staff and administration.”