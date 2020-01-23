A new project recruiting dogs to follow for a long-term study has already received about 80,000 canine participants, making it the first of its kind and magnitude.
The Dog Aging Project is a longitudinal study to learn about the factors that influence healthy aging for dogs, Harmony Peraza, from the Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences and a study-subject manager for the project, said.
“We have a group of scientists, doctors, researchers, volunteers and veterinarians who have gotten together to follow basically tens of thousands of dogs over 10 years,” Peraza said.
She said their team collects data from dogs through a series of monthly surveys that the owners send in, and anyone can participate; no dog is turned down. The answers to the surveys, which ask about the participant dog’s health, are then uploaded into an electronic medical record.
“We want to explore how to extend the healthy period of our companion dog’s life,” Peraza said.
They need a diverse population of dogs and owners for their data, which can be anything from the owners’ socioeconomic backgrounds to the region of the country the dogs live in.
The end goal is to increase the health span of animals, which is the length of time that an animal is healthy, and hopefully even utilize the data for people.
Humans live with dogs as their companions, which makes the two very similar in terms of genetics.
“We’ve co-evolved, and we’ve experienced the same external pressures on our genetics. We share a very similar genetic sequence,” said Audrey Ruple, a professor in the department of public health at Purdue and a researcher for the project.
The project has been in development for 10 years, but it was publicly launched in November. Daniel Promislow, from the University of Washington, is “the forefather” of the project, Peraza said. He wanted to look more into his findings from his previous research studies.
“Promislow saw improvement in the health of fruit flies and nematodes when they were on a medication called rapamycin,” she said.
There will be a small sample of dogs that will participate in a double-blind study to see how rapamycin affects health span, otherwise, the rest of the dogs will participate from the comfort of their own homes.
Kate Creevy, chief veterinary officer for the project, Matt Kaeberlein, co-director, and Promislow are on the Executive Leadership Team for the project.
Ruple said this project was funded by the National Institute of Aging, part of the National Institute of Health, and is set to last for at least 10 more years.
People who want to participate can go to the project website and fill out a baseline survey with basic questions to start it off.
Ruple is also a veterinary epidemiologist and uses her knowledge to help create the monthly surveys, in conjunction with a team she enjoys working with.
“Public health is people focused on doing greater good and doing better for this world, she said, ”The biggest takeaway is I’m working with an incredible group of people, incredibly passionate and bright.”