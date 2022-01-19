A former researcher with Purdue's Maurice J. Zucrow Laboratories has filed a federal lawsuit alleging he was fired for reasons relating to a learning disability despite Purdue's promises to accommodate that disability.
John Fabian says in the lawsuit filed last week that Purdue recruited him away from his job as an aerospace engineer at the NASA Glenn Research Center in Cleveland in 2013. Purdue agreed to keep the accommodations that were in place with NASA, including help with reading and writing, Fabian says, so he moved his family to West Lafayette.
The lawsuit names the trustees, Zucrow Labs, President Mitch Daniels, Anil Bajaj and Nicole Key, his direct supervisor who he says recruited and later fired him. He alleges discrimination, failing to accommodate his disability, retaliation and intentionally inflicting emotional distress.
"Fabian's performance was stellar by any scale," the lawsuit says. "The lab grew in performance and stature under his leadership."
His learning disability affects communication and concentration, which he alleges Key was aware of because of consulting the two had done while he was still in Cleveland. He was responsible for the day-to-day operation of the High Speed Compressor Laboratory, supervising employees and mentoring graduate students.
The lawsuit alleges the agreement was that he would not be responsible for publications or extensive writing assignments without support, but that Key "commenced a campaign of harassment, pressuring Fabian to write papers and publish almost from day one."
Fabian was fired in March 2019. He has sued with the approval of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.