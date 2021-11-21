During the Purdue Dance Marathon, dozens of individuals and campus organizations found unique ways to fundraise for the Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis.
Emily Linder, a freshman in the College of Engineering and a member of the Riley Relations Committee, said she and her team raised $70,000 for the hospital so far.
“I think it's really important to raise money for Riley because no kid should fight alone,” she said.
“We’ve been raising money all year but this is our biggest fundraising day of the year,” said Hannah Sendek, a junior in the College of Health and Human Sciences and a member of the PR team.
Sendek said that she raised more than $2,000 so far by sending her link to her parents and close friends.
Phi Kappa Psi member and first-year engineering student Jake Johnson said that he raised money by sharing his donation link on his social media.
“It really stinks that people have to go through what they go through and it’s great to support them,” Johnson said.
Cameron Sophie, a sophomore in mechanical engineering and a member of Sigma Chi, said that his team had raised no funds prior to the event but were able to reach second place on the leaderboard by fundraising during the marathon.
“We’ve been sending out a lot of messages, calling friends, family, even the house,” Sophie said. “Everyone’s been super supportive”.
“(Fundraising) doesn't just help the kids at Riley or the kids in Indiana,” said Nicole Perry, a senior in the College of Science and PUDM committee member.
“It helps the kids all over the globe because the doctors and the researchers spread their work all over the globe.”