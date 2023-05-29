Chloe Chicoine and Eva Hudson received gold medals at the NORCECA U21 Pan American Cup as the United States swept Mexico in the championship match Sunday night in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico.
Incoming freshman Chicoine was named Most Valuable Player and First Best Outside Hitter for the second straight year after leading the team with 54 total points over the tournament, including 39 attacks, eight blocks and seven service aces, according to a news release.
Both Boilermakers saw action in the title match, with Chicoine leading all players with 19 points (12 attacks, five blocks and two aces) and Hudson registering two service aces.
Meanwhile, Hudson contributed 16 points over the team's four matches, which included 11 attacks, two blocks and three service aces.
The victory marked Hudson's first gold medal with the U21 national team, while it was the second for Chicoine.
Although the U21 team closes out its run, Boilermakers will continue to represent the U.S. on the international stage. Coming up, alums Annie Drews, Danielle Cuttino and Ashley Evans will compete for the senior national team in the Volleyball Nation's League. Making up 21% of the team's roster, the Boilermakers will first compete in Antalya, Türkiye on Wednesday vs. the No. 1 team in the world, Serbia.