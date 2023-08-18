After a national search, Lucy Flesch has been selected the next Frederick L. Hovde Dean of the College of Science.
She succeeds Patrick Wolfe, who was appointed in January as provost and executive vice president for academic affairs and diversity. Jean Chmielewski, the Alice Watson Kramer Distinguished Professor of Chemistry in the College of Science, served as interim dean, according to a news release Friday.
Flesch is the senior associate dean for faculty affairs in the College of Science and has served in that leadership position for five years. She received the American Geophysical Union’s 2022 Paul G. Silver Award for Outstanding Scientific Service, recognized by the global geology and geophysics community for her tremendous personal dedication and leadership for geodetic, seismic and tectonophysics research initiatives.
Her research focuses on understanding how relative tectonic plate motions are accommodated throughout diffusely deforming continental regions where plate tectonic theory breaks down and quantifying the forces involved in driving this deformation.
Flesch joined the Purdue faculty in the Department of Earth, Atmospheric, and Planetary Sciences in 2005 and has been a full professor since 2016.
Also after a national search, Andrew Mesecar, a distinguished professor of biochemistry and the Walther Professor in Cancer Structural Biology, has been named director of the Purdue Institute for Cancer Research after serving as its interim director since August 2022, during which the former center transitioned to an institute.
Mesecar had earlier served as deputy director for the cancer center beginning in 2010 and was department head of biochemistry. He is a leader in basic research on the structure and function of enzymes involved in disease, as well as targeting these enzymes with drugs using structure-based design approaches.
The PICR is among the nation’s leading institutions in cancer-related drug development. The institute’s scientists are developing 26 immunotherapies and 37 drugs, including 11 in human clinical trials.