Purdue announced a partnership with the Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane Division during a ceremony Tuesday. Purdue officials presence will accelerate the existing collaborative research agreements focused on national security, defense and semiconductors.
NSWC Crane, located in Crane, Indiana, is a shore command of the U.S. Navy, according to its website.
“Our partnerships can focus on a number of things,” said Karen Plaut, Purdue’s Executive Vice President for Research, “hypersonics, cybersecurity, energetic secure microelectronics and workforce development.”
Purdue@Crane collaborative work has an estimated annual budget starting at $2 million this fiscal year. The budget is expected to grow to $40 million by the year 2030.
“We have a permanent presence of Purdue right here at Crane,” President Mung Chiang said, “because we cannot wait another day until we have the ability to be a neighbor, a trusted partner and permanent presence here.”
Purdue’s work at WestGate@Crane Technology Park began in 2015 to support research and development of innovations through commercialization and collaboration, said Chad Pittman, chief executive of economic development at the Purdue Research Foundation.
“This is our home,” Chiang said. “We’re so proud and privileged to be a small part of your growing service to our country, making America safe and strong.”