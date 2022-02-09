Purdue Student Government condemned the treatment of junior Adonis Tuggle at the hands of Purdue University Police officer in an email sent to students Wednesday night. The email reads,
"Dear fellow Boilermakers,
Purdue Student Government is aware of last Friday’s attack on Adonis Tuggle, a Purdue student who was choked and pinned against a mound of snow and ice by Purdue police officer Jon Selke. No matter the circumstance, none of us should ever have to undergo or see any of our peers experience the aggressive act of police brutality. Now, we are all vulnerable, especially our peers and community members of color, to this level of mistreatment. This incident has highlighted yet again, a level of racism and injustice that is deeply rooted not only in our campus community but across the nation, and we are witnessing firsthand how the lack of action surrounding police reform continues to impact disparaged communities.
Police forces across the country have shown time and time again that they are not trained in de-escalation; rather we have witnessed an exponential rise in instances where those sworn to serve and protect have unjustly abused their power. The Purdue Police force is not and never will be immune from outside forces unless we make sweeping reforms. Unfortunately, our community did not implement these reforms aiming at stopping police brutality soon enough, and their lack of preventative action and consistent accountability resulted in harm inflicted on a Boilermaker. To see any police officer, let alone a Purdue officer, acting in such a way is highly disturbing and we encourage you to take a stand against this act of violence. During this time, many of us are seeking support; the PSG website has a plethora of resources, some of which include the Cultural and Population Based Centers programming, Mental Health America Wabash Valley 24/7 Crisis Center, Purdue CAPS 24/7 crisis hotline, and Counseling and Guidance Center. Additionally, we’d like to highlight and encourage students to attend the Black Student Union’s Town Hall Meeting tomorrow, February 10th at 7 PM.
Adonis, we hear you, and we see you. Purdue Student Government extends our network and advocacy to get you what you need. As Boilermakers, it is our civic duty to work together and support those who are in a constant battle against police brutality, especially on our very own campus. And above all, we must work together to bring forth a safe and loving community for all members where violence will no longer be a catalyst of injustice.
WE DEMAND AN END TO POLICE BRUTALITY. Now, we fight the brutality happening right here at home.
Be kind to one another. Be an ally. Be a Boilermaker.
With you, for you.
Shannon Kang & Olivia Wyrick"