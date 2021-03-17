University officials discussed possible changes on campus with the decrease in COVID-19 cases during the Protect Purdue provost conversation on Monday.
“The prevalence (of COVID-19) has decreased considerably, which gives us some opportunities to open some things up,” said Beth McCuskey, vice provost for student life.
Student events are currently operating at a 75-person limit, a three-fold increase from a 25-person limit at the beginning of the academic year, she said.
As Purdue continues to open up, the capacity limit will increase. Ross-Ade Stadium recently held a 400-person watch party for the Indiana University v. Purdue basketball game.
MuCuskey said the administration envisions having more and more large events as the weather allows and the prevalence of the virus remains low.
The Grand Prix Race is scheduled for April 24 of this year, according to the Purdue Grand Prix Foundation’s website. McCuskey said the event may have some spectators this year — a major change from 2020, when the race was canceled because of the pandemic.
Many of the other activities Purdue is considering are outdoors, like the pianos, which will also be placed across campus this week.
“Anything we can do outdoors is just a much safer way to go,” said Dr. Esteban Ramirez, Protect Purdue chief medical officer. This is because debris and air present outdoors can mitigate the spread of the virus, he said.
As for this fall, Jenna Rickus, vice provost for teaching and learning, said campus will likely return to a traditional academic calendar.
“Based on our recommendations from the medical advisory team, we are back to a typical academic calendar for fall with October Break (and) Thanksgiving Break,” she said.
In the process of resuming the traditional academic calendar, Purdue will have “fairly normal capacities” this fall to enable the resumption of in-person instruction as the University's default mode, Rickus said.
Just as Purdue began to offer online learning before the pandemic, Purdue will “continue to include online instruction in (its) catalog post-COVID,” she said.
Professional closed-captioning services, which began during the online learning phase of the pandemic, will also continue in the near-term, she said.
Isolation and quarantine spaces, in addition to academic case managers, will remain available on campus until these resources are no longer needed, Rickus said.
Rickus said masking protocols are still in place, however, and it is undetermined at this time when they may be lifted.
The basic underlying assumption for these changes is that vaccines will be more accessible by the fall and those who would like to be vaccinated will receive the vaccine when eligible, McCuskey said.
The target date for official updates for the summer term is April 1 and May 15 for the fall semester.
“These (updates) are really going to encompass events, activities, as well as things like travel, visitors to campus, and all of those things that makes campus robust — things that we want to get back as soon as we can,” McCuskey said.