The Asian American and Asian Resource and Cultural Center will host several events throughout April to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. While it is typically celebrated in May, Purdue is celebrating now while students are still on campus.
Thursday
AAARCC will host Jasmine Cho for its Speaker Series and Activism Cookie Workshop. Cho is a Pittsburgh-based artist who will be running a “Cookie Activism Workshop: Using Sugar to Elevate Representation for Asian Americans,” according to AAARCC’s website.
Cho said she hopes to use her platform to expand the frontiers of research-based bake therapy and make the kitchen a more accessible and empowering space for creativity and healing, according to AAARCC’s website.
Attendees can design their own activism cookie as they learn from Cho’s experiences as an artist, author and cookie activist. The event will be at 6:30 p.m. in the Class of 1950 Lecture Hall room 224.
Tuesday
AAARCC will host two speakers: Debra Yepa-Pappan, a Korean and Jemez Pueblo artist, and Viki Eagle, director of Native American Community Partnerships and Programs at the University of Denver. Yepa-Pappan and Eagle will talk about their work, their experiences growing up and how they navigate their Asian American and Native American relations.
The event will be from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Zoom. The link is available on AAARCC’s website.
Wednesday
A speaker panel consisting of activists Alice Wong, Leah Lakshmi Piepzna-Samarasinha and Mia Mingus, will be held to present a “Future of Disability Justice” talk. The event is a collaboration with several organizations, including the Disability Resource Center, Fraternity Sorority and Cooperative Life.
The event will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. The link is available on AAARCC’s website.
April 18
A meet and greet with Purdue alumnus Dr. Sun Lee-Such and Domingo P. Such, III. Lee-Such is the vice president of Advent Health Great Lakes Region and Such III is a partner in the law firm Perkins Coie LLP in Chicago. Students are encouraged to network with the two and ask them questions about their professional pathways.
The event will be at 5:30 p.m. at the AAARCC at 915 Fifth St.
April 19
Chunyu Xu, a doctoral student in the Department of Human Development and Family studies, will present on coping with microaggressions towards Asian and Asian American students, the website said.
The workshop will help students identify microaggressions and learn concrete actions to respond to them.
To register for the event, students can find the QR code on AAARCC’s website.
On the same day, English department professors Kaveh Akbar and Brian Leung will lead a poetry and book reading. The event is in partnership with the Purdue Graduate Student Government and Purdue Libraries and Information Studies and will be at 5:00 p.m. at Stewart 314.
April 30
AAARCC and the Asian Student Union Board are celebrating graduates and student leaders from this academic year. Graduating seniors and student leaders are invited to complete the form in AAARCC’s website to be recognized at the event.
The event will be from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Cordova Recreational Sports Center Black & Gold Gym.