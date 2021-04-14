The Good Samaritan Project recognized Purdue's Latino Cultural Center, Asian American and Asian Resource Cultural Center, Black Cultural Center and the Baptist Student Foundation Wednesday for their support to Purdue students, staff and faculty during the pandemic.
Paula Davis, the founder of GSP, was accompanied by volunteers Mike Stang and Rachel Spencer in offering appreciation to each organization. The GSP toured each organization’s building and documented their journey on Facebook Live.
The trio began the recognition by reading directors and staff of each organization a thank you note from Rep. Chris Campbell, of Indiana’s District 26 , followed by a note from members of the West Lafayette community. The GSP then handed each organization a certificate of appreciation, flowers, gifts bags and balloons.
The Latino Cultural Center
Carina Olaru, director of the LCC, said that “it means a lot” to be recognized.
The prevalence of COVID-19 and the transition to a virtual environment presented a cultural shift for the Latino community as the Latino culture is traditionally “high-touch,” Olaru said. This change forced the community to adjust both mentally and emotionally.
Juan Robles, program coordinator at the LCC, said previous events would have about 70 attendees. Attendance has since increased to 300 or 400 per event, Robles said. The LCC organized a virtual book club last summer in partnership with the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Indiana University Bloomington, helping to foster connections while social distancing.
Vaccine accessibility has been a challenge for the Latino community, Olaru said, as often relevant information is only available in English. Both Olaru and Robles said they took paid time off from working at the LCC to volunteer at the Tippecanoe County Health Department’s vaccine clinic as interpreters.
Olaru encourages those who would like to help in its mission to support the Purdue community to donate on Purdue’s Day of Giving on April 28.
The Asian American and Asian Resource and Cultural Center
Pamela Sari, director of the AAARCC, said that the AAARCC has recently been actively trying to engage in conversations about the history of Anti-Asian racism. The AAARCC has been providing bystander intervention training to educate individuals on navigating situations where anti-Asian sentiment may be involved.
The AAARCC has also been providing resources for those affected by anti-Asian sentiment during the pandemic.
“These issues may have come to light right now, but there’s still been past events,” Renz Buenavista, an undergraduate student ambassador at the AAARCC, said. “It’s not just a new occurrence.”
Buenavista said he believes awareness about the past will help improve the present “so hopefully the future is different.”
The Black Cultural Center
Danicia Malone, the programs and facilities director at the BCC said that the organization was “hit abruptly with (Purdue) closing down” but has a strong team with seven full-time staff, a graduate student, two part-time employees and 25 student employees. This strong support system helped transition the center’s activities from an in-person environment to a virtual space, Malone said.
As an ACE Campus Food Pantry distribution site, the BCC has helped students at Purdue facing food insecurity during the pandemic.
The BCC also offers virtual check-ins, office hours, and mental health sessions in partnership with CAPS for Purdue students. The building also remains open as a welcome space.
One of the struggles in maintaining in-person operations at the BCC is ensuring there is enough protective gear and hand sanitizer for staff.
“The circumstances have of course been tough, but we’ve been finding our way through it,” Malone said.
Even during the pandemic, the BCC has been updating its Distress Signal art gallery each month. The display aims to recognize up-and-coming artists which sometimes includes fellow Purdue students. Each artist is compensated for their work.
Malone said she misses being able to have more students inside the BCC.
“I truly think that our space is alive and it needs people in it,” she said.
The virtual atmosphere has had its benefits, however, Malone said. The virtual programming has been able to reach students and alumni, locally and globally.
Recently, the BCC conducted tours in South Carolina, Brazil and Puerto Rico, enabling Purdue students to connect with students from miles away.
Purdue Baptist Student Foundation
Traditional fundraising efforts were impacted at the Baptist Student Foundation because in-person requests were limited, Deanna McMillan, director of advancement, said.
Pastor Rodney Lynch said the virtual environment encouraged the church to upgrade its technological support.
Through the enhancement of technology, the facility was able to connect with churches in surrounding areas.
“We’re not created to be isolated,” Lynch said.
Nathan Miller, student director of the ACE Campus Food Pantry located inside the Baptist Student Foundation, defines food insecurity as “whatever makes you not able to know or feel comfortable with where your next meal will be coming from.”
The pantry targets food insecurity on campus by providing food and hygiene items to those facing food insecurity. The organization educates individuals on the root causes of food insecurity and the steps to destigmatize, inform and eventually eradicate it, Miller said.
Finding consistent food donors was an issue the food pantry faced at the beginning of the pandemic, he said.
Vanessa Pacheco, the staff advisor at the food pantry and coordinator for civic engagement, said that the location helps provide food and hygiene items to students, faculty, and staff. A variety of snacks, canned goods, bread and pasta can be found in the food pantry. Hygiene items include menstrual products, soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, detergent, and deodorant.
The center is currently unable to conduct as many one-on-one referrals in-person due to the pandemic, Pacheco said.
“That was one of the most important things to us - that we’re staying open but we’re staying open safely and being able to protect people.”
Traditional in-person events such as cooking demonstrations have been moved to an online platform. An in-person environment allows ACE food staff to “help people get their hands dirty and like really do the thing,” Pacheco said.
“In this case, folks are just kind of watching, providing feedback,” Pacheco said.
The virtual environment has encouraged deeper conversations between ACE’s staff and its clients, Pacheco said, as staff members have had to ask their clients more questions to get a more holistic view of what items they need.
The food pantry has experienced an increase from about 60 to 80 clients per week, Pacheco said. Volunteers have been receiving more training in order to ensure their clients are being cared for.
Weekly one-on-ones meetings are scheduled for staff members to meet with ACE advisors in order to check in and combat possible pandemic fatigue.
Usually, clients visit the food pantry’s grocery-store model and select the items they would like. Due to the pandemic, staff members now prepare packages for distribution outside the building.
The food pantry uses a points system to serve its clients. Individual clients can redeem 15 points worth of items while family clients can redeem up to 20 points. Canned goods, single-serving meals and snack items are one point each. Pasta, larger meals and economy-sized items are two points each. Bread, produce, menstrual products and toilet paper do not add to the point total.
“We just have to be extra generous and energetic on the front-end,” Pacheco said. “That’s the stuff that we’re excited to do.”