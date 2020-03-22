An email sent to some students late Sunday said an undergraduate student in Electrical and Computer Engineering had tested positive for COVID-19.
The email contained a statement from the ECE department head. It noted the case had been reported to University officials, and the department is in the process of contacting the student.
Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty was not immediately available for comment Sunday night to confirm and clarify whether the student is currently on campus.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.