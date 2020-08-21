In a sign of area police departments' growing responsibility to monitor large gatherings, roughly 50 people gathered outside 249 S. Chauncey Ave. on Wednesday evening were found potentially in violation of the Protect Purdue Pledge.
West Lafayette police responded to a call about a noise violation at 11:46 p.m. Officer Jennifer McIntire arrived at the Chauncey Pointe Apartments, owned by Basham Rentals, to find an estimated 50 college-aged people standing outside, West Lafayette Police Department Lt. Jonathan Eager said.
"None of the people were social distancing as they partied and drank," Eager said. "The officer also did not see anyone wearing a mask."
McIntire directed people who didn't live at the home to disperse while the tenants stood by for questioning, Eager said.
“One of the people made a comment that they were aware of the Purdue pledge, but they didn’t think it applied to them because they lived off campus," Eager said. "The officer clarified to them that as Purdue students, it did apply to them.”
The officer on the scene issued noise citations to the residents before forwarding the case to Purdue's Office of the Dean of Students for further review of potential Protect Purdue violations.
According to Purdue's website, the pledge contains three main elements: "protect myself," which means to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and report to a medical professional; "protect others," which involves maintaining safe distance from others, wearing a face mask and monitoring peers' compliance to the pledge; and to "protect our Purdue community," a directive to keep common spaces clean and participate in contact tracing.
"I pledge to take responsibility for my own health and the protection of others," a line of the pledge reads, "and I will help keep the Purdue community safe from spread of COVID-19 and other infections by adhering to university instructions."
Neither Dean of Students Katie Sermersheim nor Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty immediately responded Friday afternoon to emails asking to determine whether the students were in violation of the pledge.
As recent parties have been busted by police, Sermersheim clarified in an email sent Wednesday that anyone who did not comply with the pledge by attending off-campus parties was "not welcome" at Purdue.
Thirty-six students were summarily suspended for attending a party at Circle Pines Cooperative on Wednesday evening. Tippecanoe County police broke up a gathering of nearly two dozen students at the Lark West Lafayette apartments, just north of Sagamore Parkway West, at 1 a.m. Thursday.
“Common sense tells you if you spread the COVID virus at an off-campus party," Eager said, "you're going to bring it to campus."
"So the whole idea behind" the thought that off-campus parties might be exempt, Eager said, "does not make sense.”