Officers will be conducting "high-visibility" patrols up until March 21, to combat dangerous and aggressive driving, according to a press release from Lafayette Police Department sent Monday.
The safety initiative, conducted by the Tippecanoe County Traffic Safety Partnership, consists of the LPD, the West Lafayette Police Department, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department, the Purdue University Police Department and the Battle Ground Police Department.
The initiative is designed to reduce crashes and traffic fatalities and to promote safe driving around St. Patrick’s Day and the NCAA Tournament, and curb the rising number of roadway deaths in the state as well as the country.
The extra enforcement is funded through National Highway Traffic Safety Administration grants administered by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.
"Throughout the campaign, the Tippecanoe County Traffic Safety Partnership will be encouraging motorists to focus on safe driving and follow the rules of the road," the press release reads. "This means wearing a seat belt at all times, driving sober, watching for pedestrians, driving distraction-free and obeying all posted speed limits."
Motorists are encouraged to call 911 if they encounter an impaired or unsafe driver on the road.