Purdue President Mitch Daniels said visions of safety-net reform, particularly with regard to delivering on the promise of full Social Security payments, are a “just but hopeless cause” in an editorial published Wednesday by The Washington Post.
Daniels references the looming depletion of the Social Security Administration’s Old-Age, Survivors and Disability Insurance Trust Fund, which will be “sufficient to pay only about three-fourths of the scheduled benefits” if no legislative change is enacted, according to an SSA webpage about the fund.
Even before the trillions of dollars added to the national debt by emergency funding meant to combat the coronavirus crisis, Daniels argues, the promise of Social Security payments had already become tenuous.
The former Indiana governor writes that he has relinquished his previously held notion that with rapid action, the promises of Social Security, Medicare and other entitlement programs are deliverable. The nation has a spending deficit beyond “the point of no return,” he says.
In his view, the only remaining solution is to mitigate damage to people who won’t receive full payments from the government. That process should begin, he says, with a full disclosure that reimbursement rates will be partial and occasionally be hit with “deep cuts.”
“The past decade demonstrates amply that our political process is not capable of the kind of decisions that are necessary,” Daniels writes. “The temptation to savage anyone proposing safety-net reform ... remains electorally irresistible and invariably effective.”
A staunch fiscal conservative, Daniels rebukes payment plans such as one led by top Democratic senators in March that aimed to increase Social Security payments by $200 a month through the end of 2021.
While those senators, which include Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, referenced academic studies that found increases in Social Security benefits led to equivalent increases in consumer spending, Daniels balks at the prospect of additional government expenditures.
“Allowing the fiction of full-payment-for-all to persist will only add the rage of betrayal to the hardships imposed by the now-inevitable sudden cuts in benefits and huge tax increases,” he writes. “If you think confidence in the federal government is shaky now, wait until it starts reneging on these ‘sacred’ promises.
“Better to come clean, and help people plan, starting now.”
Daniels, who was a favored potential presidential candidate in 2012 among many Republicans, criticizes both former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump for a perceived lack of interest in navigating Social Security’s coming insolvency.
He links to a recent ProPublica article that documents the meteoric rise of the national debt under the Trump administration. The story reports the government's debt rose by roughly $7.8 trillion during Trump's term from a starting point of about $20 trillion when Obama left office.
Half of the spending total under Trump came in 2020 after the World Health Organization designated COVID-19 as a pandemic. Spending during Obama's term, which was twice as long and similarly inflated by a financial crisis, raised the government deficit by over $9 trillion, according to U.S. Treasury data.
Daniels foretells other “nation-threatening” challenges, such as the reality of climate change and the possibility of another pandemic, that he fears could derail the nation if political dysfunction persists.
Serious leaders consider it a foregone conclusion that those crises cannot be averted and so they must be contained, he writes.
“It’s too late for any such rescue of America’s safety net,” he writes. “Might as well face it, and shift our efforts to the task of getting ready.”