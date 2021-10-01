A senior in the Polytechnic Institute went home after contracting COVID-19 to ensure he wouldn’t transmit it to his roommates. Once home, he completed homework as normal and continued to chat with friends online. He exercised outside on his driveway and worked to get healthy again.
After a few days in isolation, he said his case manager asked how he was doing. He told the case manager that he got some fresh air, stretched out and was feeling well, which they understood as him going to the France A. Córdova Recreation Center to exercise, he said — even though he lives more than an hour’s drive from Purdue.
The result: disciplinary probation, a responsibility course and a one-on-one meeting with a representative from the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities.
The student, who asked to go by a fake name out of fear of further discipline from the Protect Purdue Health Center, will be referred to as “Jack.”
This was the reality for many students who did not follow, or were assumed to not have followed, Protect Purdue guidelines last year. Although Jack said his case manager never checked his ID records to see whether he swiped his Purdue ID card at the CoRec, the he was still given disciplinary action.
Last year, students who allegedly violated Protect Purdue guidelines faced a multitude of consequences like these, from probation to suspension, and some students who received these punishments say they believe it was wrongfully given.
“They thought that by me being outside, getting fresh air, even though I was alone, that I was not isolating,” Jack said. “They like to pull the ‘what-if’ card. For example, what if I were to do contactless pickup for groceries to ensure I wouldn’t transmit COVID to anyone by shopping, and I got in a car accident, and emergency personnel caught COVID from saving me? They’ll tell you this ‘what-if’ story and punish you off of that.”
As of Wednesday evening, neither Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty nor OSRR responded to multiple voicemails and emails asking what punishments would be given after disciplinary probation and how these decisions were being made.
Chris, a senior in the College of Engineering, said he faced similar disciplinary action after going outside while quarantined at Purdue Village. Chris declinde to give his last name, also out of fear of further repercussions.
Chris said was told by the firefighter who picked him up from his dorm that he was allowed to get fresh air in the parking lot of Purdue Village. Chris, who has asthma, was thankful he could. One night of his quarantine, a neighbor filed a noise complaint on Chris and his roommates, and the neighbor also notified police that the students were outside. After agreeing to turn down his music, Chris said received an email from OSRR saying that he violated Protect Purdue Guidelines.
“It all came as a really big shock, but I was like, ‘Oh, this is a complete misunderstanding,’” Chris said. “I’ll go and explain to them.”
During a meeting with an OSRR staff member, Chris explained what happened.
“Then she said to me, ‘Well, to me, it sounds like you broke the rules,’” Chris said. “And she told me that one of the packets left in my room said that I wasn’t allowed to go outside at all. It was basically this authoritarian trial where one person deemed I was in the wrong and put disciplinary action on me even though it was an honest misunderstanding.”
Students who received disciplinary probation were told if they broke any Protect Purdue guidelines within the next six months, more action would be taken. This warning, however, was something Jack and Chris didn’t plan to violate.
Other students didn’t realize they received warnings at all before being disciplined.
A Purdue student on Reddit with the username “EmeryBall” received an email stating they were suspended immediately for not attending mandatory COVID-19 testing. They said they didn’t pay attention to prior warning emails because by being vaccinated, they knew they did not have to participate in surveillance testing.
“I’m trying not to (worry) but I legit couldn’t even sleep,” the user said. “I can’t do anything but submit the appeal and wait.”
A day after the post was created, the user updated the post and said that their appeal was approved and that they were no longer suspended.
The user didn’t respond after multiple message requests.
Still, not all students were successful in submitting their appeals.
Jack said he missed the email stating there was a meeting for students who wanted to appeal their probation, but said he probably wouldn’t have gone through the process because it wouldn’t work. Chris said he tried to appeal, but OSRR never responded to his file.
“It’s on your record,” he said. “I’ve got my GPA, and now I have (disciplinary probation there). I don’t think it will affect me, hopefully, but it’s something I have to live with. It sucks, because I think about it now and then. I wish that wasn’t in my record.”
Chris said he was just trying to do what’s right.
“I was trying to follow the rules as closely as possible,” he said. “I didn’t want to put anyone in harm’s way, but then I had to go through disciplinary probation for the whole semester and had to go to a responsibility class and take a Protect Purdue quiz.”
Along with disciplinary probation, the Jack and Chris both said they were required to take a course with other students who were on disciplinary probation.
“The course wasn’t called ‘Anger Management,’ but the forms they had us fill out were called ‘Anger Management,’ and they weren’t even made by Purdue,” Jack said. “They had a different university’s name on them. It had questions that had to deal with anger and why we ‘acted out.’ I didn’t act out.”
He said couldn’t recall which university’s name was on the booklet.
“There were a lot of different people in (the class),” Chris said. “There were people from DUIs to people like me who accidentally broke the rules. It was just a big waste of everyone’s time. I don’t think I learned anything outside of ‘bow down to this authority.’”
Jack added that some of the students in the class were in a similar position as him and Chris, facing only disciplinary probation, but some of them lost scholarships over the disciplinary probation.
“I, and a lot of other people, thought that being away from other people and isolating at home was a smart choice,” Jack said. “They didn’t do anything wrong. They just did what they thought was right. We don’t want to harm anyone; we don’t want to give anyone COVID.”
Still, he said that Protect Purdue did not take these cases lightly.
“They make you feel like a criminal,” Jack said. “They make you feel like s---.”