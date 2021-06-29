Gov. Eric Holcomb appointed a new student member to the Purdue Board of Trustees on Monday.
Mark Gee, a graduate student pursuing a master’s degree in agricultural and biological engineering, will replace Daniel Romary as the board's student trustee on Thursday. As an undergraduate student, he earned three bachelor’s degrees in biological engineering, biochemistry and agronomy in 2019, according to a Purdue news release.
Gee will serve on the Academic and Student Affairs Committee and Physical Facilities Committee and will have an equal vote on all actions taken by the board.
Holcomb also reappointed three current trustees; Michael Berghoff, JoAnn Brouillette and Vanessa Castagna were all reappointed to serve three-year terms.