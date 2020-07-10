Purdue maintains its own police force, the Purdue University Police Department, which works in tandem with the West Lafayette and Lafayette police departments throughout the year. The Exponent sat down with PUPD Chief John Cox and Capt. Song Kang to discuss how the department functions, what new students should know and how the campus will feel a little different this coming semester.
Questions and answers have been lightly edited for length and clarity.
The Exponent: Obviously there are a lot of different things that are going to be changed around campus right now. So if students have additional safety concerns — they’re in class and they see that their lab-mate or someone isn’t wearing a mask — whenever students are concerned, what should they do? What should they know about what to do?
John Cox: So there are also the normal things they still need to worry about. I mean, let’s not forget all the typical things that we want to teach our new students.
Ex: Absolutely. So it’s just kind of adding on to those concerns.
JC: What we want our new students to know is that we are here. We are their police department. We are a CALEA-accredited agency. We have 45 sworn officers. And we are just like every other typical police department, except our focus is our students, staff and faculty. Our No. 1 crime still is theft. So we always want to remind our students, our new students, that they need to especially be aware to lock their residence hall room door when they leave.
Keep their backpack and their digital pieces of equipment with them. And if they are not going to, make sure that they secure them somewhere where they can’t be stolen. We know Macbooks and things like that are still hot, hot items.
And it’s always heartbreaking to get a student who has three-quarters of a semester’s worth of work on a laptop and that laptop is stolen. We encourage them to go to our website and register their bicycle, register their laptop, or any other electronic device that they have. Most of the time when we get those reports, those students have no idea what the serial numbers are or any of the information that we need to enter into the computer. So I would encourage that.
We work with campus, we do have random acts of violence. But we are a very safe campus, so they just need to remember that this isn’t their high school. And their residence hall room isn’t their bedroom at home. So it’s very different. And they need to just shift their mindset that they have graduated and moved on to a university.
Ex: Going back to the fact that the No. 1 crime you guys see is theft. Is that more often electronic objects people leave, or is it more common to see something like bike thefts?
JC: So it’s all those things, bicycles, laptops. Kids are real trusting. They’ll leave their, they’ll leave their book bag and their device in the library, they’ll get a cup of coffee, come back, find it gone. Leave it in the residence hall down on a study table, go to their room, come back, find out it’s gone. Bicycles, they don’t lock them properly and they find out they’re gone, especially the high-end bikes.
Ex: OK, so is the advice for that then just to make sure you have those serial numbers registered, make sure you know what your stuff looks like? I believe there’s a bike registration app that Purdue uses?
SK: Garage 509.
And I mean, in a way, it’s a good thing that people feel comfortable enough to leave those valuables, but at the same time, theft is a pure crime of opportunity. If you leave it out there, yeah, there’s a high likelihood there’s somebody else will just grab it. And we do take a lot of cases, the Good Samaritan is doing the right thing. There are times that people will say, “Hey, this shouldn’t be out here.” And they’ll take it to lost and found, or they’ll take it to the building deputies. And then it gets returned to the proper owner. But at the same time, even if that’s the case, I mean, just like going through the anguish of losing your personal property. Typically, software has a lot of personal information as well. So just a hassle.
And those are the things that you can take proper precautions. Again, investing. If you have a $1,000 bike on campus, maybe it’s worth it to invest in a decent bike lock. Now, we have taken cases on campus, even with a U-lock there are committed people who come in here, try to defeat those devices, but you know, we’re hoping that as soon as you see multiple locks on the bike, you know, at least two different devices, they’ll say, ‘Okay, I’m going to skip this one. We went to the next one that’s not locked.’ Again, people just park their bike on the bike rack, right? They’re doing the right thing, but they just, you know, don’t bother to lock it. And then by the time they come back, it’s gone.
Ex: So, beyond the most frequent crime that happens, to a more proactive program that you guys have. I know we’ve talked about the Safe Walk program quite a bit before, but just to recap, have there been any changes with that? I know that generally, it’s a group of students. Do you have similar numbers you’re expecting for the fall to participate in that?
SK: We’re waiting on what the business model was going to be like in the fall, and it looks like we’re resuming the full time, you know, the students are going to be back, it’s going to be a hustling and bustling town. And therefore we need to be prepared to provide the adequate level of service. And as you know, Safe Walk has students who are employed by the police department. They go through the screening, interviewing, and we do conduct our own investigation on background checks. So, the people out there looking for a safe-walk service at nighttime feel safe, and we may not be the up to the level that we had before. But just because again, we are having a same difficulty recruiting and retaining the student employees, but we will have an adequate level of staffing here so that we can provide the service that they need.
JC: I want to point out that Parking Services is a big partner in this. They’re the ones that provide the funding for a lot of that programming and the reason they do that is because Parking Services has a lot of responsibility. Many times, students have to park in remote blocks. Especially at night, if you’re studying and you need to go back to your car down here on the south end, the Safe Walk program is a way that they can help ensure that students who are concerned, if they’re not going to ride a bus or whatever, they have another way to feel safe about getting back to their car at 1 or 2 a.m., so we appreciate the parking facility support of that because without that, it would be hard to put enough SPs out and be able to provide that service.
Ex: Now with kind of all these changes that are coming to campus, is there any change with how Safe Walk works?
SK: What you had gone through today, that’s gonna be our norm. That’s what we’ve been doing throughout the summer. And in fact, our building was a kind of the sample case, for the building assessment for the University, because we’ve been in operation 24/7 when everybody else shut down, therefore, I mean, you saw the signage and the temperature-check protocols. We’ve been doing this every day, and that’s not gonna be any different for our student staff. As soon as they check in, they’re gonna have to check their temperature, we’ll be providing them the mask. We have implemented that since the beginning of March when campus shut down. And when they’re taking calls for safe walks, they were specifically told to maintain the social distancing. No more, you know, walking side by side and engaging in conversation, ‘Hey, how’s school going?’ Not any of that. However, they’re still equipped with a police radio so that they can communicate with dispatch right away if they need any help, but that that’s going to be a new norm.
Ex: Kind of going into the Protect Purdue plan, which is pretty all-encompassing and obviously affects every aspect of our daily life now, I know a lot of students and faculty are concerned about — you know, you’re in a lecture hall, small discussion, whatever kind of classroom you have, and say, your lab partner or classmates don’t have their mask on. That’s now required in every campus building and outside in certain circumstances. This might not necessarily be a PUPD question, but what should students do if they’re concerned for their own safety in that kind of situation?
JC: A lot of that has already come out, so what I would suggest that you do is get a hold of the dean’s office. So what will happen is, for example, on the Office of the Dean of Students website, there’ll be a place to go report a violation of the Protect Purdue program. If it’s in a classroom, the faculty or staff should be able to address that. I mean you might simply just have forgot to throw it on, and it’s going to be a learning curve.
But for employees, human resources will manage those issues that involve Protect Purdue and there will be electronic ways to submit the reports. So if you are looking for some specific steps, then, ODOS will manage students and HR will manage faculty and staff and there will be electronic means of reporting.
SK: And I think this is another example. I mean, we’ve been through this and over the years, it’s another way of relying on the level of maturity and civic duty and voluntary compliance on our students, because we had gone through that when we initially implemented crosswalk enforcement.
The beginning of the very first year, it seemed like it was out of control because students are getting hit by buses and cars left and right. And we thought, ‘Oh my gosh, maybe this was a terrible idea.’
Well, within three years as when the freshmen became juniors and seniors, that leveled down because it became the norm. And they learn from each other, because it’s a learned behavior now. And we had gone through the second wave when the University went and implemented the designated smoking areas, we had exactly the same conversation. ‘Oh my gosh, there’ll be people throwing cigarette butts all over the place, who’s going to enforce this?’ Well, you don’t see that type of violation anymore. Because, again, people are speaking up.
We rely not only on the maturity of the students but it also became a social promise. ‘Hey, we can do better on our own campus.’ And I think this is gonna be another example of, ‘OK, I know it may not be the most comfortable solution, but again, you know, ‘We’re relying on you to do your part.’
Ex: So for new students who might be coming from states with different laws when it comes to something like marijuana: if a student is arrested or is talking to a police officer, and they’ve violated a law, what should they do, what’s in their best interest? What should new students know about talking to a police officer, possibly for the first time in their lives? How should students deal with that?
JC: I will say that, I will again remind them that No. 1, this is a very safe campus, but we have students that make mistakes. A lot of our mission as a police department for a university is to help educate. So we will do what we can do to try to mitigate or stop a problem through education before we actually have to take enforcement action. We always try to educate when we can and then sometimes we have to enforce.
Our officers are very well-trained. I just pulled some data and the state of Indiana, we are all, aside from our accreditation, all of our officers are graduates of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy like every other police officer in the state. There are some other academies, but the majority go to ILEA. Each year, ILEA requires them to complete 24 hours of continuing education to keep our certification.
But our department, because of who we are and who our customers are and who our citizen base is, we go above and beyond that, and we average right around 90 hours of training per officer, so we train well beyond. Our accreditation depends on our officers’ understanding of general orders and using modern police practices and cutting-edge police practices. But what I hope our new students will know is that they have a well-trained, very progressive law enforcement agency that is here to serve them. That’s our job. And we will. We will continue to work with our community to keep it as safe as we possibly can.
If a student makes a mistake and ends up getting arrested for public intoxication or theft or something, they just need to remember that there are two processes that will occur. One is the law enforcement process, and then the other part of that is the adjudication of the Student Conduct Code through the Office of the Dean of Students.
I would say that for our new students, they might want to take time to learn what the laws are regarding the use of marijuana in the state of Indiana, for those that come from states that have made it legal. Understand what the drinking age is — we encourage our international population to take time to ask good questions if they’re not sure. Our police department is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. If they have a question, all they need to do is call the dispatch center and a dispatcher will find a shift commander officer or give them some advice on how to get the information that they need.
We also have a lot of information on our website, training programs and annual reports and our clery compliance processes and all those things that are unique to policing in a university environment. So take time to get educated, know that your police officers are well-trained and they’re educated and that there will be a time where a student may make a mistake and the best thing to do is to just move forward with that, own it and go through the process. We are very, very happy to spend some time with our incoming freshmen.
It’ll be a little different this year because it’s all virtual. But we talk about a lot of these things with our incoming freshmen through BGR and BGRi. We’re very engaged with that.
Ex: There’s been a lot of talk about the fact that keeping Purdue safe is on everyone, but especially students, seeing as how they’re the biggest population here. With your knowledge and expertise on how the student population generally acts, and how Boilermakers work as a community, are you feeling optimistic about the fall? What are you thinking about how students are going to react as not just those who are coming back, but as incoming freshmen, who are having their first college experience as well as their first pandemic college experience?
JC: We’re excited to have everybody back. We love to serve the students and staff and the faculty. I mean, I’m so happy that we’re going to have a fall semester. We will do everything that we can do in our power to help keep the campus safe, but as it is, even when we’re talking about pre-COVID, we still had the same conversation, We’re all in this together.
So you know, we often talked about our students, our extra eyes and ears, because we can’t be everywhere. So we encourage people, if you see what you believe is a crime, report it. Right? We need you. You’re all part of the public safety program for this university.
So I think we are excited, we are happy to have everybody back. We look forward to everyone being here. But we encourage everybody to do all the right things, and be socially respectful as well as continue to be good citizens and be good students of the community and report crimes in a timely manner. And if you see something, say something.