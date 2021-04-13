West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis will pronounce Wednesday "Bernie Flowers Day" in honor of the 1952 Purdue football All-American and successful Lafayette businessman.
The life and legacy of Flowers, who died 10 years ago, will be remembered Wednesday at Triple X Restaurant in West Lafayette with a fund-raiser that will benefit his favorite charity, the Joe Tiller Chapter of the National Football Foundation, according to a news release Tuesday morning.
Owners Carrie and Greg Ehresman will commemorate the 10th anniversary of the passing of Flowers by donating $500 plus all the proceeds that day from the sales of the Bernie Flowers All-Pro Burger and a frosty mug of root beer.
“Bernie was the biggest fan and supporter of Purdue, West Lafayette, Lafayette and the Triple X,” Carrie Ehresman said in the release. “He always had a big smile on his face and had a unique way of engaging and endearing his listeners, which made him a great salesman and ambassador.”
Dennis will declare Wednesday as “Bernie Flowers Day” during an announcement at Triple X, 2 N. Salisbury St., at 10 a.m.
Flowers came to Purdue from Erie, Pennsylvania, in 1949 on a football scholarship, earned first-team All-America honors as an end before a stint in the military during the Korean War, after which he had a brief experience in the NFL with the Baltimore Colts and then moved back to Lafayette with his wife, Adella. They had five children – Dayna, Cathy, Kerry, Jody and Paige, all of whom became Purdue graduates, while Bernie enjoyed a successful career selling insurance.
One of Bernie’s greatest passions, besides his family and Purdue University, was the National Football Foundation and helping to establish the chapter in the early 2000s, according to the release. He served as membership chairman while the chapter became the second largest among 120 chapters in America, mainly because of the Flowers’ sales approach.
“Bernie, indeed, was one of a kind,” Jim Vruggink, the executive director of the Tiller Chapter since it started in 2004, said in the release. “He was a terrific friend and his efforts were greatly appreciated, both in fund-raising and in member recruitment.”
The chapter’s annual Award for Outstanding Contributions to Amateur Sports is named in his honor. Flowers received the chapter’s Distinguished American Award in 2008.
Dennis' proclamation reads, in part:
"WHEREAS, Benjamin Bernard Kwiatkowski was born in 1930, raised in Erie, Pennsylvania, as one of 15 children and came to West Lafayette, Indiana, in 1949 on a scholarship to play football for Purdue University, where he become known as Bernie Flowers (in Polish, Kwiatkowski means Flowers);
"WHEREAS, Bernie had a highly successful football career that included helping the Boilermakers end Notre Dame’s 39-game unbeaten streak in 1950, catching three first-half touchdown passes in Purdue’s first nationally televised football game (a 40-12 win at Illinois), winning a Big Ten co-championship and earning first-team All-America status in 1952;
"WHEREAS, Bernie had a brief career in professional football with the Baltimore Colts and Ottawa Rough Riders before getting called into service of his nation serving in the United States Navy in the Pacific Theatre during part of the Korean War before marrying the love of his life Adella Vehos in Westminster, Maryland, in 1956 ...
"WHEREAS, April 14 marks the 10th Anniversary of the sudden passing of Bernie Flowers at age 81 in Bonita Springs, Florida;
"NOW, THEREFORE, I, John Dennis, mayor of West Lafayette, do hereby proclaim April 14, 2021 as: "BERNIE FLOWERS DAY” in West Lafayette, Indiana, and urge all citizens to join me in celebrating the life, personality, friendship and accomplishments of legendary Bernie Flowers upon the 10th anniversary of his passing."