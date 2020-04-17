A CityBus driver has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a CityBus press release today.
The public transportation company received confirmation of the test results today. The employee last drove a bus on Wednesday, per the release.
The employee drove routes 6A South Fourth Street and 6B South Ninth Street on April 11, and routes 7 South Street and 3 Lafayette Square on April 14 and 15. The employee wore personal protective equipment for each shift, the release states.
“Our top priority is the health and safety of our riders and staff,” said Bryce Gibson, manager of development for CityBus, in the release. “We’re continuing to ensure the cleanliness of our vehicles, but we encourage passengers to help us ‘flatten the curve’ by avoiding public transit unless necessary.”
Anyone who rode the listed routes within the last seven days should monitor themselves for possible COVID-19 symptoms, Gibson said. If a fever, dry cough, aches, fatigue or other symptoms develop, one should contact their health care provider while isolating themselves and avoiding public transportation.