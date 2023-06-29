The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in a 6-3 decision Thursday that colleges and universities can not consider race in admissions.
The decision, which saw all the court's conservative judges rule in favor, effectively strikes down affirmative action policies across the country often used to increase enrollment of minority students, according to Reuters.
But it's unclear how the decision will affect admissions at Purdue. In a Thursday email after the ruling, Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty simply said, "Purdue will follow the law."
Currently, a detailed overview of Purdue's affirmative action policy is posted on the office of the vice president for ethics and compliance's website. But this plan covers only policies relating to employment at the university, not admission.
It's still unclear what Purdue's policy surrounding the consideration of race in admissions is, or how that will change after the ruling.
Stephanie Masta, the president of the Purdue chapter of the Association of American Professors, said the uncertainty surrounding what the ruling means for universities like Purdue is what concerns her the most.
"My presumption is that colleges and universties are already having conversations about how to respond," she said. "What makes this a little clunky and problematic is that university admissions is a subjective process."
Masta, who is a professor of education, focuses her research on the experiences of minority students in education. She said geographic and racial diversity in student bodies is important to maintain equity of ideas, which the Supreme Court's ruling could threaten.
"We recognize and value the different life experiences that people bring to campus," she said, speaking for the AAUP. "These life experiences and perspectives are important for classroom dynamics."