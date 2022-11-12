As the sun set, 9-year-old Bryson Faus’ rendition of the national anthem echoed outside the western end of the Córdoba Recreational Sports Center.
His rendition officially opened the 18th annual Purdue University Dance Marathon on Saturday. PUDM has hosted dance marathons raising money for Riley Hospital for Children, an Indianapolis-based pediatric hospital, since 2005.
PUDM is one of the largest student philanthropic organizations on campus, Morale Committee Executive Lucas Wuestefeld said, with 700 students helping organize the dance marathon — which runs from 4 p.m. to 10 a.m. — as well as participating in events to help Riley kids throughout the year.
“The amount of time I spend on this can be like a job. I spent 50-ish hours working on behind-the-scenes stuff last week,” PUDM Riley Relations Executive Jason Zuñiga said.
There are levels to PUDM involvement. The 700 participants are led by a president, four vice presidents and about 70 other members in leadership positions.
Some of the people involved with PUDM do it because of their connections with the Riley kids. Delaney Cummings, the internal stewardship executive, who has worked at dance marathons since her freshman year of high school, got involved because her younger cousin had leukemia.
Other participants have been involved since high school because schools across the state, not just at the university level, hold dance marathons to raise money for the Riley Hospital, Herman B. Wells Center for Pediatric Research, the Tyler Trent Cancer Research Endowment and other pediatric health programs.
Building connections with the Riley kids is vital to how the organization functions, Zuñiga, a senior in the College of Science, said. As the Riley relations executive, he pairs club members with Riley kids. Zuñiga was paired with the Faus family.
Bryson Faus has four congenital heart defects and has had multiple heart and kidney surgeries. He had a bovine valve put in his heart to control blood flow, and he will need more surgeries in the future as he grows and the valve needs to be replaced.
“It’s all we have known, we were thrown into it. We have a really good support network with Riley. Riley is like home,” Caitlin Faus, his mother, said.
At 1 day old, Bryson's doctor told Caitlin to “go take pictures because he might not make it.” A little while later, she saw a helicopter fly in to Riley Hospital, and she realized it was for Bryson.
This is Bryson's eighth dance marathon at the Co-Rec, which he said he now knows like the back of his hand.
It is families like the Faus’ that benefit from the dance marathon. Riley Hospital is only one part of the national “Miracle Network Dance Marathon.” The network sets up marathons throughout the country, which its website says over 400 campuses across the country participate in every year, raising money for 170 children’s hospitals.
The club doesn’t only prepare for the dance marathon, it hosts fundraising events throughout the year, like flower picking with Riley kids, fundraising push days, trivia nights and grill-outs.
The dance marathon is the big day, though. During the 18 hours, there will be a dance team, fashion show, talent show and a hypnotist.
“I think it’s awesome, it’s a really good cause that people can have fun raising money for,” said Hannah Elliot, a junior at Harrison High School who performed at the beginning of the night with Turning Pointe Academy for the Performing Arts.
In one of the gyms, the Boilermaker X-tra Special blew its horn for every donation made during the first hour. Donations could be made at the marathon or online. PUDM set up through an app, called Donor Drive, which people could use to get links to donate money.
PUDM usually raises a couple thousand dollars per hour, Vice President of Finance Faith Eriks said. Every so often there is a “push hour,” when everyone reaches out to donors to raise a little extra more. There is no set goal for the night, she said, but individuals set up their own goals throughout the 18 hours.