Two people have been sent to IU Health after an explosion at Wetherill Hall of Chemistry, according to a statement from the Purdue Fire Department.
"At approximately 3:39 p.m. Purdue Fire responded to a call of an explosion at Wetherill Hall of Chemistry," said Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty in an email. "Two people were working under a hood when a vessel exploded."
The two unidentified people suffered non-life threatening injuries in the explosion, described by an officer at the scene as the result of an "experiment."
The immediate area has been cordoned off pending cleanup by Radiological and Environmental Management, according to Doty.