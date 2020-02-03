Police believe an argument at a private party might have led to a man getting shot Sunday night at the Avenue North Apartments, according to a Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office press release.
Officers arrived at the apartments around 11:20 p.m. and found a 22-year-old man with injuries to his hand and leg, who was then taken to St. Elizabeth's Hospital.
Though police secured the area and interviewed several people, they haven't determined a suspect, per the release.
The sheriff's office said that "no Purdue University students are believed to be involved in the incident."
An email The Avenue sent to some residents — and later posted to the Purdue subreddit — indicates the apartment complex doesn't know if either party in the shooting are residents.
"It has been brought to our attention that an incident took place at our community late last night," the email reads. "Police have confirmed a gun shot was fired in the parking lot and hit another individual. We have been informed police do not feel injuries are life-threatening at this time.
"We are actively looking into the situation and working directly with law enforcement to gather more information. We are unsure if either part are residents of our community but will continue to follow up with you as we gather more facts."
The West Lafayette Police Department also assisted with the county's response to the shooting.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.