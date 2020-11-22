10 p.m. update
The boy has been found, police said in a later announcement.
Lafayette Police Department released a missing child warning Sunday after a 9-year-old was last seen near 28th and South streets.
The boy is from central Lafayette, is white and was last seen wearing a blue Captain Underpants t-shirt, blue shorts and gray shoes, according to the LPD announcement. The boy is about 4 feet 5 inches and weighs around 106 pounds.
Members of the public are asked to contact LPD at 765-807-1200 or call 911 if the child is found.