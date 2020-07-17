After a week of slow business and added precautions, the Neon Cactus is closing its doors to clubbers until Aug. 27, owner Sheila Cochran said Friday.
The Cactus decided it was "probably better for all students and staff (health)" to keep the nightclub closed until the start of the fall semester, Cochran said.
She noted that business had been slow since reopening on July 9.
Under Stage 4.5 of Gov. Eric Holcomb's plan to reopen Indiana, nightclubs are allowed 50% their normal occupancy. After Stage 5, they can move toward 100%, but must still adhere to social distancing guidelines, the plan states.