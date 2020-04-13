A Lafayette resident and sustainability educator was eager for the release of her new book “More Than a Plastic Bag.” Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
“More Than a Plastic Bag” was written based on a need Polly Barks observed through interactions with students and community members.
“It was written to help with something I hear all the time: ‘I want to be more sustainable, but I don’t know how,’” Barks said. “We all know it’s important to reduce our waste — but how?”
Barks runs a blog focused on making a zero-waste lifestyle more accessible to the average person. Through her company, Barks Consulting, she provides advice for small businesses looking to make their operations more sustainable.
“It’s a bit iffy on whether I’ll get my paperbacks delivered and shipped by the June 2 publish date, but so far everyone’s been really understanding,” Barks said.
The book’s California publisher was scheduled to begin printing mid-April, but Barks said that timeline hardly seems feasible now.
She said several teachers who were planning to order copies of the book to use in class changed their minds after in-person teaching was suspended. This dealt a blow to Barks’ crowdfunding campaign, erasing money she was hoping to use to fund the book’s publishing.
Some facets of a zero-waste lifestyle have been affected by the pandemic, like the closure of bulk sections at grocery stores, the elimination of reusable bags and containers and an increased reliance on takeout meals.
Grocery store Fresh Thyme has discontinued the use of reusable bags during the pandemic, closed its soup, salad and olive bars, as well as started to pre-bag many bulk items to increase sanitation, according to a store associate.
Barks said she understands the necessity of changes that have happened during the pandemic, adding that a zero-waste lifestyle is about more than fretting over every single piece of waste.
“As I always say, zero waste is so much more than a plastic bag,” Barks said. “There are much larger considerations — with far higher impact on our carbon emissions — than fretting over a plastic bag, particularly in times where many people are un- or under-insured, without steady paychecks, during a global pandemic.”
For many, the time spent stuck at home could be an opportunity to practice some of the habits Barks discusses in her book, she said, such as conducting household audits, creating a home garden or engaging in online activism.
“(An audit) is essentially just looking at your items,” Barks said. “I think a lot of us don’t even recognize how much stuff we have in our house.”
For a toiletry audit, it’s taking a critical look at the amount of personal care products one has and determining what is essential, can be made at home or is unnecessary, Barks said.
A waste audit sorts items into three categories: landfill waste, recyclables and compostable waste, such as food scraps.
“You really take a look at what kind of waste you are producing,” Barks said. “It’s a little shocking. It’s a little eye-opening. So I definitely recommend that people do that.”
Barks said the coronavirus pandemic has brought issues of food insecurity to the forefront of public attention, a topic she discusses in her book. Growing one’s own food is an important part of zero-waste living, as it helps to eliminate waste at each step of the production chain.
“To begin, maybe you grow some herbs in your kitchen window,” Barks said. “Or you start a little plot in your backyard, and you work your way up to something like a community garden in your front lawn.”
One option to do so is through a new local business named Bota-Nanny. La Scala restaurant managers Claudia Capuano and Jasmine Dauparas decided to serve the community with their experience in farming after La Scala, an Italian restaurant in Lafayette, was forced to close during the pandemic.
Their business, Bota-Nanny, builds and distributes raised gardening beds throughout the community. The business is working with local farms to continue supporting those suppliers through the pandemic.
While physically isolated, there is still room for community action, Barks said. Watching the world deal with a pandemic has offered some insight into environmental issues such as climate change, she said.
“We’ve seen the rise of, ‘Not all solutions to climate change are good,’’’ Barks said. “There has been a lot of cheering for the reduction of pollution because of the COVID-19 crisis. But a reduction in emissions without consideration for social justice is dangerous.
“There’s a lot of cool stuff happening online, so I just recommend that everybody find a sustainability or zero-waste group that resonates with them.”
Barks mentioned two local climate action organizations, Fridays for Future and Lafayette Climate, that are both continuing to work remotely.
She said the crisis has highlighted the potential for sweeping change when people understand that they or their communities may be affected.
“The reaction to COVID-19 pretty clearly shows that we have to figure out a way to force people to see that climate change directly affects them, rather than being this ‘frog in a boiling pot of water’ scenario,’” Barks said, alluding to a common metaphor describing climate inaction.
“People are making severe changes to their lifestyle that would have been unimaginable just a few weeks ago. This demonstrates it’s not impossible for institutions to find massive amounts of cash and implement emergency responses very quickly — it’s a matter of political will.”
More information about “More Than A Plastic Bag” can be found at pollybarks.com/crowdfund/.