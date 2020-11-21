After Tippecanoe County's seven-day positivity rate rose to 10.2% Saturday, the county's health department confirmed additional regulations would begin on Tuesday, as predicted by the county's health officer when he wrote up the standing order earlier this week.
"I would not be surprised if we hit 10% in the next few days, certainly within a week,” said county health officer Jeremy Adler during Wednesday's weekly press conference.
Saturday's notice serves as a 48-hour warning to give businesses time to prepare.
The restrictions will be lifted once the county's seven-day positivity rate falls below 10% for 14 consecutive days.
The business limitations are as follows:
- Retail businesses will be limited to 75% capacity
- Cultural, entertainment and tourism venues will be limited to 50% capacity
- Gyms and fitness centers will be limited to 50% capacity
- Senior day centers will be limited to 50% capacity
- Restaurants will be limited to 50% indoor capacity, though outdoor capacity of 100% of available seating is allowed if social distancing of at least 6 feet is maintained, with tents required to have two open sides
- Bars will be limited to 25% indoor capacity, with the same outdoor permissions of restaurants
These come in addition to Gov. Eric Holcomb's already effective executive order.
Just over 251 positive cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Tippecanoe County on Friday, according to the Indiana State Department of Health coronavirus dashboard. Two new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, bring the county's total up to 27 deaths.
The state recorded 40 deaths and 6,983 positive cases of the coronavirus Friday. Since March, 4,992 Hoosiers have died after testing positive for the coronavirus.