County police arrested a man today after he was reportedly found firing a handgun into a field near his West Lafayette apartment.
Aaron Celestin, 24, was taken into custody after Tippecanoe County sheriff's officials responded to shots fired near the 2000 block of Lucia Lane in The Cottages on Lindberg apartment complex around 5 a.m. today.
Witnesses pointed deputies toward Celestin's residence, where officers conducted a search warrant and reportedly found two 9 mm pistols and illegal prescription drugs, according to a sheriff's department press release.
Police "determined that Celestin was recklessly firing a handgun into a field north of his residence," the release reads. The field is adjacent to Celery Bog Nature Area, just to its west.
Celestin was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness, disorderly conduct and possession of a controlled substance. Though he was booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail earlier this morning, he was not listed in jail logs as an inmate by 11 a.m.