Purdue Athletics reported zero active cases of COVID-19 in its weekly update Friday morning, out of 1,245 tests administered since June 8.
The department has seen 37 positive tests since testing began. No hospitalizations have been required yet.
Purdue Athletics reported zero active cases of COVID-19 in its weekly update Friday morning, out of 1,245 tests administered since June 8.
The department has seen 37 positive tests since testing began. No hospitalizations have been required yet.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.