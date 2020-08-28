Purdue Athletics has recorded three new coronavirus cases since in-person classes began on campus, according to a statement released Friday.
Last week, the department reported 37 positive tests and zero active cases among approximately 1,200 athletes, coaches and staff who returned to campus in a five-phase system over the summer.
The athletic department said three active cases were confirmed this week in more than 600 additional tests conducted. It's unclear whether those members returned to campus this week or if the positive results occurred within the pool of members already in West Lafayette.
No hospitalizations have been required and contact tracing has been conducted for each positive result, according to the statement.
The University overall has reported 83 positives in 4,149 tests since Aug. 1, according to the Protect Purdue COVID-19 testing dashboard that updates daily.