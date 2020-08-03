9/22/19 Happy Hollow Elementary School

The building that used to be occupied by Happy Hollow Elementary School now temporarily houses West Lafayette City Hall.

 Exponent File Photo

A COVID-19 testing site operated by the Indiana State Department of Health opened today at West Lafayette City Hall, according to a Tippecanoe County Health Department press release.

Appointments and doctor's orders are not required for people to be tested, the release states. Testing is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday at 1200 N. Salisbury St.

West Lafayette City Hall is temporarily housed at the former Happy Hollow Elementary School while its 222 N Chauncey Ave. location is undergoing renovation.

Tags

Recommended for you