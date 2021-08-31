All West Lafayette city meetings will return to virtual effective today, and the COVID-19 sick leave policy for city employees is back for those who are vaccinated, Mayor John Dennis and other city officials said Tuesday morning.
In response to rising COVID-19 cases, Mayor John Dennis announced an executive order at the Board of Public Works and Safety meeting that mandates all city departments return to virtual meetings.
The decision was prompted by a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases that are close to those seen earlier in the pandemic last year, Dennis said.
Purdue students are leading by example in getting vaccinated, but the community is lagging behind, he said.
"(The rise in numbers) has to do with COVID fatigue," he said. "People are tired of wearing masks. People (who) have a reluctance to get a vaccination still create problems for those of us that have (the vaccine)."
Virtual meetings are more restrictive than in-person ones because of the nature of the technology, Dennis said, but the public still has access to the meetings. The goal is to prevent government meetings, he said, from turning into "super-spreader events."
Also, the paid COVID-19 leave policy will return for vaccinated city employees.
The policy was put in place early last year to allow city employees sick with COVID-19 to stay home and quarantine without drawing from their accrued sick or vacation time, HR Director Diane Foster said at the Board of Works meeting.
That policy expired in May of this year, but the HR department collaborated with the mayor's office to bring it back for vaccinated employees who get breakthrough infections, she said. The city will still require unvaccinated employees to self-quarantine, but they will have to draw from their accrued time off.
Dennis described the new policy as "a carrot in the carrot-switch system" to continue encouraging people to get vaccinated.
"There was a presumption that the workplace is free of directives, free of mandates to the staff," Dennis said. "And it's not."