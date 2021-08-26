4/6/21 Purdue Vaccination Clinic

The four students check in for their vaccine appointments one morning in April.

 Sara White | Senior Photographer

Purdue announced today that 80% of all students, faculty and staff have been vaccinated. 

The update lists professors as the group with the highest vaccination rate at 90%. 

Almost a week into classes, the breakdown is:

  • 80% of all students have submitted valid proof of full vaccination.
  • 87% of students living in University Residences have submitted valid proof of full vaccination.
  • 79% of students in Fraternity, Sorority, and Co-Operative Life (FSCL) have submitted valid proof of full vaccination.
  • 90% of faculty members have submitted valid proof of full vaccination.
  • 75% of staff members have submitted valid proof of full vaccination.

The on-campus vaccine clinic is open at the Cordova Recreational Center from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays according to the press release. 

