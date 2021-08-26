Purdue announced today that 80% of all students, faculty and staff have been vaccinated.
The update lists professors as the group with the highest vaccination rate at 90%.
Almost a week into classes, the breakdown is:
- 80% of all students have submitted valid proof of full vaccination.
- 87% of students living in University Residences have submitted valid proof of full vaccination.
- 79% of students in Fraternity, Sorority, and Co-Operative Life (FSCL) have submitted valid proof of full vaccination.
- 90% of faculty members have submitted valid proof of full vaccination.
- 75% of staff members have submitted valid proof of full vaccination.
The on-campus vaccine clinic is open at the Cordova Recreational Center from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays according to the press release.