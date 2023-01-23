Public WiFi is a great way to stay up to speed when you’re on the go, and if you’re connected to one of Wintek’s public WiFi networks, you can do it blazing-fast. But you’ll want to use caution whenever you connect to any public WiFi network.
The following tips can help keep you safe, wherever your journeys take you:
- Use care when visiting websites that require a password or personal information, including social networking sites, online banking services or websites that store your credit card information.
- If you need to access these sites, consider using a VPN to do so for an extra layer of protection.
- If you’re using a laptop, make sure your anti-virus software is up to date.
- If you have a firewall, keep it enabled.
- Make sure the sites you visit only use HTTPS rather than an unencrypted HTTP connection.