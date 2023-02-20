Social media lets you amplify your attitude, promote your passions and champion your creativity. Maybe you’ll create the next viral dance craze. Perhaps your path to Instagram-influencer fame starts today.
There's no speedier way to share your social media updates than using a blazing-fast fiber connection. But don't always be so quick to click. Always assume anything you post online will live forever in backups and screenshots. The last thing you want is for a careless comment or provocative post to harm you or someone close to you in the future.
Before you post or comment, ask yourself the following questions:
- Does what I’m saying or showing reflect who I truly am?
- Could this create issues for me later?
- Would I be OK with a potential employer seeing / reading this?
- Could this pose problems for someone else?
Here are some additional tips to keep in mind so you can share with care when using social media:
- Never share sexually explicit content that concerns you or anyone else.
- Avoid inappropriate, hateful or harmful comments. In other words, don’t be a troll.
- Set your profiles to private where possible and limit your interactions to people you know and trust.
- Never assume that your privacy settings offer perfect protection. Always think before you post.
- Use caution with potentially controversial opinions, even in private groups or among friends.
- Don’t use potentially embarrassing or inappropriate handles or screen names.
Verify that any news articles you share are verified or come from a trustworthy source.