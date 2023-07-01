Whether you’re vacationing or staycationing, there are plenty of travel apps to help you be organized, save money, find fun and stay connected!
BEFORE YOU LEAVE
TripIt / Trip Scout
Let’s face it: Even the best-kept inbox sometimes becomes a bottomless hole. Don’t lose important info on flights, hotels and such to that abyss. Apps like TripIt or Trip Scout build a master itinerary of everything in one place — with sync, share and offline-search capabilities. Upload PDFs, photos, boarding passes and digital passport QR codes, see neighborhood safety scores, and more (paid options also available).
Packing List Checklist
Don’t get drained by leaving your chargers (or anything else) behind. Use the Packing List Checklist and choose from categories like Essentials, Beach, Clothing, Electronics, Healthcare and more.
WHILE YOU’RE GONE
AllTrails
No matter where you are, there’s always a fun new hiking, biking or running trail to discover. If you’re riding high or laying low over spring break, AllTrails can help you find popular spots and hidden gems.
Roadtrippers
If you’re winging it on the road, this app can help you find nearby attractions like cool diners, scenic points and national parks along your route. The free version limits the number of stops you can plot, but you can get more with a paid option.
GasBuddy / SpotHero / ParkMobile
Every fun road trip still requires the basics like gas and parking. GasBuddy will help you find the least-expensive fuel when you need it, SpotHero lets you you prepay for primo parking spots in big cities should you need them, and ParkMobile allows you to pay for applicable metered spots from your phone and extend your time with a tap rather than digging for quarters.
WiFi Finder + Map
Wintek’s blazing-fast internet is great for finalizing all of your spring-break plans and details. Unfortunately, you can’t pack it along with all of your stuff. This app can help you find WiFi wherever you are and, if you’re planning ahead, download WiFi maps for offline use. Of course, remember the basic rules of using public WiFi: Don’t share any personal information, don’t access banking sites or pay bills, and always completely log out of any applicable sites.